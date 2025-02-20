Sign up
Previous
Photo 3964
Yesterday's snowfall
As I looked through from one room to the sunroom, the snow looked so pretty coming down. It's nothing compared to what a lot of you see, but when it looks like this, it A-OK.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th February 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
window
,
plants
katy
ace
Oh, Kathy, that really is a pretty view. I would love to be able to see this.
February 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
February 21st, 2025
