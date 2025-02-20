Previous
Yesterday's snowfall by randystreat
As I looked through from one room to the sunroom, the snow looked so pretty coming down. It's nothing compared to what a lot of you see, but when it looks like this, it A-OK.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
katy ace
Oh, Kathy, that really is a pretty view. I would love to be able to see this.
February 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
February 21st, 2025  
