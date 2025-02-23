Previous
Goodnight Brothers' pigs by randystreat
Goodnight Brothers' pigs

Found yesterday while on my outing. The Goodnight Brothers sell country ham and bacon and have been since the 1950s. I guess these two are their mascots.
23rd February 2025

Kathy

