On Duty by randystreat
Photo 3969

On Duty

Get Pushed Challenge #656
My get pushed partner challenged me to make a photo of a stranger on the street. Either a candid undiscovered or engaged. I cheated just a bit. I've been seeing this man on a semi regular basis at the gym. Finally I asked his name last week. I chatted with Aaron a bit today and got to know him a bit better and asked if I could take a photo of him. Aaron was an investigator for state (NC) law enforcement and retired a little over two years ago. He started working at the gym about 1-1/2 years ago. Friendly fellow, he works out every day when he's not working. He has to sit a bit with his job, checking folks in and out, monitoring cameras in the different work out areas and doing some minor cleaning. It's good to know conscientious people are looking out for me when I'm working out.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Kathy ace
@kellyanngray The opportunity arose today so I took a chance to get a portrait of an almost stranger. Not on the street but he's at the gym. Wasn't quite as hard as I feared. If I get a chance, I take a photo of a real stranger somewhere, even if it's not on the street. Seems the closest I get to streets are driving on them and parking lots.
February 26th, 2025  
