Filing system? by randystreat
Filing system?

52 Week Challenge Week 9 - smartphone
A filler. No comments necessary. Just didn't get time to photograph anything.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
