Photo 3973
Flower Print
Playing in PS tonight.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
flowers
,
photoshop
,
coloredpencilsfilter
Ann H. LeFevre
Fun play!
March 2nd, 2025
judith deacon
I love the effect, looks like early 20th century wall paper!
March 2nd, 2025
