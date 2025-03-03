Sign up
Previous
Photo 3975
Photographer's piano
A local photographer has an old piano sitting next to his front door on the side walk. His studio is in a building that once held the Alva Theater.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
4
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4863
photos
106
followers
87
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd March 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piano
Corinne
ace
Look old and damaged , perfect for the vintage look and textures !
March 4th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I can just imagine some people sitting down at it and playing something. I love the pov.
March 4th, 2025
katy
ace
Terrific perspective and a fabulous subject, but it hurts my heart to see this in such a state of disrepair
March 4th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Hate to see it not well kept and played, but oh what a lovely photo
March 4th, 2025
