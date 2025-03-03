Previous
Photographer's piano by randystreat
Photographer's piano

A local photographer has an old piano sitting next to his front door on the side walk. His studio is in a building that once held the Alva Theater.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Corinne ace
Look old and damaged , perfect for the vintage look and textures !
March 4th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I can just imagine some people sitting down at it and playing something. I love the pov.
March 4th, 2025  
katy ace
Terrific perspective and a fabulous subject, but it hurts my heart to see this in such a state of disrepair
March 4th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Hate to see it not well kept and played, but oh what a lovely photo
March 4th, 2025  
