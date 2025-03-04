Previous
A peek inside by randystreat
A peek inside

The front board of the piano in yesterday's photo had two decorative oval designs. One of them had been "punched out" and showed off the inside of the piano.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Kathy

@randystreat
Ann H. LeFevre
I really like this! It's intriguing.
March 5th, 2025  
Kathy A
I would never have known what this was without your explanation, nice tones
March 5th, 2025  
