Previous
Photo 3976
A peek inside
The front board of the piano in yesterday's photo had two decorative oval designs. One of them had been "punched out" and showed off the inside of the piano.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4864
photos
106
followers
87
following
1089% complete
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd March 2025 3:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
piano
,
strings
,
hammers
,
hammerrail
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like this! It's intriguing.
March 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I would never have known what this was without your explanation, nice tones
March 5th, 2025
