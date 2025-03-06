Previous
Pink Sneakers by randystreat
Photo 3978

Pink Sneakers

6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
I’ve got the same ! Exact same color !
March 7th, 2025  
katy ace
Love it!, Color, subject, light. FAV
March 7th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Love this pink! great shot with the light and shadows
March 7th, 2025  
GaryW
Those have to be new...no grass stains!
March 7th, 2025  
KWind ace
Great colour!
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact