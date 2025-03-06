Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3978
Pink Sneakers
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4866
photos
106
followers
87
following
1089% complete
View this month »
3971
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
2nd March 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
shadows
,
pink
,
sunshine
Corinne
ace
I’ve got the same ! Exact same color !
March 7th, 2025
katy
ace
Love it!, Color, subject, light. FAV
March 7th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Love this pink! great shot with the light and shadows
March 7th, 2025
GaryW
Those have to be new...no grass stains!
March 7th, 2025
KWind
ace
Great colour!
March 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close