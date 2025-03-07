Previous
A view from the floor by randystreat
A view from the floor

Get Pushed Challenge 657
My partner this week challenged me to capture the essence of what it looks like for a very small animal or child to look up at something. Challenges - what would be a good subject? and getting on the floor/ground to get a good vantage point. I was going to photograph a tree that has some little blooms on it, thinking it would get warmer as the week went by. Well that didn't happen. So here's my amaryllis that bloomed this week. It's stalk is 28" tall and it is sitting on a table. Quite a sight to see me wallowing around on the floor. A bit hard on the knees. But accomplished.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Kathy ace
@kametty I hope this is something like you had in mind. Thank you so much for the challenge. This one was a challenge in my head and my body.
March 7th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Very envious!!!
March 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Well done for getting up again!! Nice pov
March 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Your lovely 4 bloom amaryllis put my 2 bloom flower to shame. I am now imagining your crawling around on the floor.
March 7th, 2025  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Don't be. It was a good spot for the plant. I fed it longer than Sue indicated it should have been. I'm tickled with it though. There's another one coming up from another bulb that you can just see.
@casablanca Thanks Casa. The knees don't like to rest on the floor which makes getting up tough.
@wakelys Oh no. Just lucky. Imagine an elephant wallowing around in the mud. That was me.
March 7th, 2025  
