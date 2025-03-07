A view from the floor

Get Pushed Challenge 657

My partner this week challenged me to capture the essence of what it looks like for a very small animal or child to look up at something. Challenges - what would be a good subject? and getting on the floor/ground to get a good vantage point. I was going to photograph a tree that has some little blooms on it, thinking it would get warmer as the week went by. Well that didn't happen. So here's my amaryllis that bloomed this week. It's stalk is 28" tall and it is sitting on a table. Quite a sight to see me wallowing around on the floor. A bit hard on the knees. But accomplished.