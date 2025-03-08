Previous
Houston, we've got a problem. by randystreat
Houston, we've got a problem.

52 Week Challenge Week 10 - A Problem
I've been knitting a lot with small needles. Finger acting up by locking up at the 2nd joint when I try to straighten it. Splinted it to give a rest but it's hard to knit.
Kathy

JackieR 🤓 ace
Perhaps stop and read a book??
March 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
That doesn’t look like fun
March 8th, 2025  
katy ace
look at those tiny little stitches I like the suggestion of @30pics4jackiesdiamond . Impressive to get such a great shot while knitting!
March 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love your determination uk I think the finger is trying to tell you something.
March 8th, 2025  
haskar ace
Oh my! You should rest. Your body is asking for it.
March 8th, 2025  
