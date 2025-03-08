Sign up
Photo 3980
Houston, we've got a problem.
52 Week Challenge Week 10 - A Problem
I've been knitting a lot with small needles. Finger acting up by locking up at the 2nd joint when I try to straighten it. Splinted it to give a rest but it's hard to knit.
8th March 2025
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4868
photos
106
followers
87
following
1090% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
8th March 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w10
JackieR 🤓
ace
Perhaps stop and read a book??
March 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
That doesn’t look like fun
March 8th, 2025
katy
ace
look at those tiny little stitches I like the suggestion of
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
. Impressive to get such a great shot while knitting!
March 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love your determination uk I think the finger is trying to tell you something.
March 8th, 2025
haskar
ace
Oh my! You should rest. Your body is asking for it.
March 8th, 2025
