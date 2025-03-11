Order

Get Pushed Challenge # 658

Eye of the Beholder challenge

My partner challenged me to participate in the Eye of the Beholder challenge. He added: I had thought of a macro but don't know if you have a macro lens? If so you could have a go at that as an alternative or even combine the two!

So I got out a snap on macro lens and went around the house. Intellectually I understand the premise behind the EOTB challenge but when it comes down to finding subjects myself, well I was a little at a loss. What I liked about this was the tidiness, the order of the little lights.