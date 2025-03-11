Previous
Get Pushed Challenge # 658
Eye of the Beholder challenge
My partner challenged me to participate in the Eye of the Beholder challenge. He added: I had thought of a macro but don't know if you have a macro lens? If so you could have a go at that as an alternative or even combine the two!
So I got out a snap on macro lens and went around the house. Intellectually I understand the premise behind the EOTB challenge but when it comes down to finding subjects myself, well I was a little at a loss. What I liked about this was the tidiness, the order of the little lights.
I had fun going around the house this afternoon (get 'er done!) taking photos of different subjects. I guess this is a bit out of focus. I didn't have the holder on the camera I was using to use the tripod. Maybe I'll switch it from the other camera and try again later this week. Thank you for this challenge. It was something I really hadn't done before, the eotb part.
March 11th, 2025  
Beverley
Great thinking…brilliant results.
March 11th, 2025  
Call me Joe
👌👌👌
March 11th, 2025  
Kathy
@beverley365 @joemuli Thank you Beverley and Joe.
March 11th, 2025  
