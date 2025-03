52 Week Challenge Week 11 - HandsThis is a new mural in town. Developed in conjunction with the community's hearing impaired citizens and the local NC School for the Deaf. The artist is deaf herself.Top left, the woman is signing a book, the woman in the top right is signing "I love you" and the woman at the bottom right is signing "sprirt."For more information, follow this link - https://www.tosstudio.org/mural-celebrating-the-deaf-community?fbclid=IwY2xjawJEbrxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHU20Ov-jPlKg6HmC8lGnUbHc1y9UMdYm_fVaQ0rIHiviiyZeQ1GJshTZ6g_aem_kFfdTsLo8SMZonOR5ekAfw