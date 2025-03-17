Nothing for you here

Sign up
Photo 3989
The last two weeks I've seen turkey vultures sitting in this spot as I walked up to the church. I thought it was a bit amusing (gallows humor perhaps) that our columbarium is enclosed in the walls at the bottom.
17th March 2025
Kathy
Tags
church
vultures
katy
Not sure if it’s amusing or fascinating, but it’s definitely something worth talking about. Terrific shot of them as they perch.
March 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Great capture of these interesting birds.
March 17th, 2025
Renee Salamon
Well captured .
March 17th, 2025
