Nothing for you here
Nothing for you here

The last two weeks I've seen turkey vultures sitting in this spot as I walked up to the church. I thought it was a bit amusing (gallows humor perhaps) that our columbarium is enclosed in the walls at the bottom.
Kathy

@randystreat
Not sure if it’s amusing or fascinating, but it’s definitely something worth talking about. Terrific shot of them as they perch.
Susan Wakely
Great capture of these interesting birds.
Renee Salamon
Well captured .
