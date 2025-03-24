Previous
Old buildings with interesting roof lines by randystreat
Stopped by an old state hospital yesterday to use the cash machine. I liked the look of these old (unused) buildings because of all the cupolas on the roofs. I also liked all the angles and weathered building materials.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking rooftop but in need of a little attention.
March 24th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
I likd it too! Great find.
March 24th, 2025  
Kathy ace
@wakelys It won't get much, I don't think. Might be torn down, but the old hospital, part of it anyway, is a historic building. Time will tell I guess. Thanks Sue.
@mcsiegle Thanks Mary.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
