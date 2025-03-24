Sign up
Previous
Photo 3996
Old buildings with interesting roof lines
Stopped by an old state hospital yesterday to use the cash machine. I liked the look of these old (unused) buildings because of all the cupolas on the roofs. I also liked all the angles and weathered building materials.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
23rd March 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
wood
,
brick
,
cupolas
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking rooftop but in need of a little attention.
March 24th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
I likd it too! Great find.
March 24th, 2025
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
It won't get much, I don't think. Might be torn down, but the old hospital, part of it anyway, is a historic building. Time will tell I guess. Thanks Sue.
@mcsiegle
Thanks Mary.
March 24th, 2025
