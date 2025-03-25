Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3997
Cuddles and tea
52 Week Challenge Week 12 - Comforting
Monthly Theme - flat lay
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4885
photos
107
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th March 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flat
,
comfort
,
lay
,
theme-march2025
,
52wc-2025-w11
Beverley
ace
The perfect collection for calm… wonderful
March 25th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice setup. I love that card you included.
March 26th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful flat lay!
March 26th, 2025
