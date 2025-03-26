Previous
crests and troughs by randystreat
crests and troughs

Thought this bathroom floor tile colored with a photo filter in PS looked a lot like the ocean from above.
Desperate for a photo tonight.
26th March 2025

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
