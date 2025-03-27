Sign up
Previous
Photo 3999
Haze from the southwest
Smoke from wildfires to the southwest of here softened the sunset tonight.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4887
photos
107
followers
87
following
1095% complete
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
haze
