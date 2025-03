Sunday evening on the interstate highway

Get Pushed Challenge #660

My partner challenged me to photograph busy.

This was harder than I thought. So I finally went to Walmart. Where was everyone? Headed toward the highway, and it seems everyone was home this afternoon!



By the way, I'm trying not to spend quite as much time at the computer, so may or may not comment on your photos each and every day, although I will be viewing them, and don't feel a need to comment on mine.