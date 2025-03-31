Previous
"I can't stand the rain" by randystreat
"I can't stand the rain"

Lachrymiform - shaped like a tear

Sitting in my car enjoying the gentle rain yesterday. I don't mind rain, but this song started running through my head. So I equated the raindrops with teardrops.
https://youtu.be/g5Rjo_imHDE?si=PaeP3DjdfptwoqLe
Susan Wakely ace
I now have that ear worm.
March 31st, 2025  
Kathy ace
Sorry @wakelys
March 31st, 2025  
