Previous
Photo 4003
"I can't stand the rain"
Lachrymiform - shaped like a tear
Sitting in my car enjoying the gentle rain yesterday. I don't mind rain, but this song started running through my head. So I equated the raindrops with teardrops.
https://youtu.be/g5Rjo_imHDE?si=PaeP3DjdfptwoqLe
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4891
photos
107
followers
87
following
1096% complete
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
4001
4002
4003
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
30th March 2025 4:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
raindrops
,
pigword
Susan Wakely
ace
I now have that ear worm.
March 31st, 2025
Kathy
ace
Sorry
@wakelys
March 31st, 2025
