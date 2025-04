Get Pushed Challenge #661My partner challenged me to click my 'flashback' button and use that image to inspire me to replicate or do similar. What I found difficult about this subject was lighting. The room in my house doesn't get a lot of natural light and it's usually not directed toward this piece of furniture. I do feel I did a better job this time than last.For comparison, here's a link to the original: https://365project.org/randystreat/365/2013-10-19