Get pushed attempt #1 by randystreat
Photo 4011

Get pushed attempt #1

Get Pushed #662
My partner challenged me to do something minimalistic... perhaps using negative space. This is an attempt and not a very good one at that. But that's all I got today.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Kathy ace
@northy - Will keep trying Northy.
April 9th, 2025  
