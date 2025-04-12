Previous
half cup by randystreat
half cup

52 Week Challenge Week 15 half empty or half full
The liquid is half empty and the flour is in a half cup measuring cup
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
JackieR ace
Lovely interpretation
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliantly done…
April 12th, 2025  
