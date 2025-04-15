Previous
A boat load of flowers by randystreat
Photo 4018

A boat load of flowers

At the entrance to the parking lot at Whippoorwill Farm on Sunday,
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a pretty used to put to an abandoned boat. I like your choice of composition for the photo.
April 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful scene!!
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact