High Key Fish by randystreat
High Key Fish

Get Pushed Challenge #663
My partner this week suggested using the fish pitcher in a high key, white on white composition. The challenge with this was to get the details on the body of the fish to show up.
Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Kathy
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you for the challenge. Took me two sessions to get something I liked.
April 17th, 2025  
