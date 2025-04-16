Sign up
Previous
Photo 4019
High Key Fish
Get Pushed Challenge #663
My partner this week suggested using the fish pitcher in a high key, white on white composition. The challenge with this was to get the details on the body of the fish to show up.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
16th April 2025 8:09am
Tags
white
,
fish
,
highkey
,
get-pushed-663
,
onwhite
Kathy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you for the challenge. Took me two sessions to get something I liked.
April 17th, 2025
