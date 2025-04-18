Sign up
Previous
Photo 4021
Barrel
Too windy and too much pollen to be out taking photos on this otherwise beautiful day, so another one from the farm.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th April 2025 2:57pm
Tags
rock
wall
barrel
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fascinating mix of textures
April 18th, 2025
Karen
ace
Love that stone wall - rustic and a pleasure to look at. The barrel is also just as wonderful.
April 18th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful stone wall and textures.
April 18th, 2025
