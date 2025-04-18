Previous
Barrel by randystreat
Photo 4021

Barrel

Too windy and too much pollen to be out taking photos on this otherwise beautiful day, so another one from the farm.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinating mix of textures
April 18th, 2025  
Karen ace
Love that stone wall - rustic and a pleasure to look at. The barrel is also just as wonderful.
April 18th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful stone wall and textures.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact