My day so far... by randystreat
My day so far...

Reading, blowing my nose, washing my hands, knit a bit, blowing my nose, washing my hands and repeat. Welcome to springtime in southeastern USA.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Feel better soon
April 19th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
That sounds miserable, feel better soon
April 19th, 2025  
