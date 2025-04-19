Sign up
Previous
Photo 4022
My day so far...
Reading, blowing my nose, washing my hands, knit a bit, blowing my nose, washing my hands and repeat. Welcome to springtime in southeastern USA.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Feel better soon
April 19th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
That sounds miserable, feel better soon
April 19th, 2025
