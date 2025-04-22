Previous
A reflection of myself by randystreat
Photo 4025

A reflection of myself

52 Week Challenge Week 16 - reflections
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact