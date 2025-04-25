Basics #664

My get pushed partner challenged me to photograph "a public sculpture or historical monument or some such locally." We have several sculptures in town, most which I've photographed and posted here. I don't think that I've posted this one before so here it is. Because of where it is (an island between a section of the road that splits the road into two one-way streets). Buildings surround the island and the street runs right up to the island.



Some information about this sculpture from the local newspaper.

Mathias Neumann’s “Basics #64”

Over the past nine years, Neumann has been engaged with a series of public interventions under the title “Basics,” exploring an abstracted notion of form and space in public sculpture. Initially conceived as part of a larger museum installation for the National Museum for Contemporary Art in Bucharest, Romania, the series has since had more than 60 iterations in public spaces throughout the United States and Europe. While each object within this series is unique and specific to its site, the work wants to be understood as an ongoing body of work that explores the sculptural potential of the respective sites as a dialogue with the specificity of the spatial conditions, realized through a common material and formal logic. The proposed work “Basics #64” will be in continuation of this work series and constructed out of 2-by-4 dimensional lumber in a tried and tested method within a two-day installation on site.