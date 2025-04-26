Previous
Play Misty for me by randystreat
Play Misty for me

I had forgotten I hadn't posted a pigword photo this month. I took this several days ago but it works (IMHO) for the word caliginous meaning misty, dark, dim, obscure.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Kathy

Tunia McClure ace
good title
April 27th, 2025  
