Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4030
Righty tighty lefty Lucy is that right?
Trying to hook the hose back up. Couldn’t seem to get the female piece on the hose to connect with the spigot.. thought I’d try to take a photo to see where the ridges started so I know which way to turn the hose piece.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4918
photos
104
followers
86
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 daily shots
Taken
28th April 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spigot
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close