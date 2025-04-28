Previous
Righty tighty lefty Lucy is that right? by randystreat
Photo 4030

Righty tighty lefty Lucy is that right?

Trying to hook the hose back up. Couldn’t seem to get the female piece on the hose to connect with the spigot.. thought I’d try to take a photo to see where the ridges started so I know which way to turn the hose piece.
Kathy

