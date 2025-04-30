Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4032
Eastern Tent Caterpillar
This time of year one can see their tents in the woods. Then they start crawling but not for long. My poor mother-in-law was deathly afraid of these and hardly went outside during the month of May.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4920
photos
104
followers
86
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
20th April 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
Chris Cook
ace
We have those pesky tent caterpillars out west. They destroy the foliage on trees, they are quite horrible.
May 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close