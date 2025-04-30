Previous
Eastern Tent Caterpillar by randystreat
Eastern Tent Caterpillar

This time of year one can see their tents in the woods. Then they start crawling but not for long. My poor mother-in-law was deathly afraid of these and hardly went outside during the month of May.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Chris Cook ace
We have those pesky tent caterpillars out west. They destroy the foliage on trees, they are quite horrible.
May 1st, 2025  
