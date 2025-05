Marbles

Get Pushed Challenge #665

My partner this week challenged me to find a contrast in "old" & "new". My husband had collected some old marbles and told me they were Civil War era. Not sure they are that old but they are made in the style of marbles made during that time period. A little Google search identified them as hand painted clay marbles. There are two cat's eye marbles which are machine made and much newer and were originally an attempted imitation of old handmade German swirls.