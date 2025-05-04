My dream of a garden

52 Week Challenge Week 18 - Dreamscapes

The prompt said to reach into the deep recesses of my imagination. Ever since I became a homeowner (1980) I wanted a cottage garden. Many barricades to this desire/dream: hot southern summers, poorly made garden spots, poorly tended plantings, inappropriate plantings to name a few. This year I said to myself, it's now or never. I had a few extra bucks in my savings and paid to have this garden prepared, planned and purchased perennials to be planted. I was even able to hire young and optimistic and skilled people to plant the garden for me. A dream come true. Now all I have to do is follow through.