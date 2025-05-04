Previous
My dream of a garden by randystreat
My dream of a garden

52 Week Challenge Week 18 - Dreamscapes
The prompt said to reach into the deep recesses of my imagination. Ever since I became a homeowner (1980) I wanted a cottage garden. Many barricades to this desire/dream: hot southern summers, poorly made garden spots, poorly tended plantings, inappropriate plantings to name a few. This year I said to myself, it's now or never. I had a few extra bucks in my savings and paid to have this garden prepared, planned and purchased perennials to be planted. I was even able to hire young and optimistic and skilled people to plant the garden for me. A dream come true. Now all I have to do is follow through.
Kathy

April
Way to go! and good luck .... I hope it brings you years of pleasure. Like you, I jump in, only to be slapped back down by our weather and climate. So optimistic in spring ... so disheartened by the end of summer. Trying again this year, though ... we will see ...
May 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
yes dreams come true- its a lovely garden
May 4th, 2025  
