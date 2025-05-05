Previous
Spring Concert by randystreat
Spring Concert

Busy days yesterday and today. Attended this choral concert last evening that was pleasant. Singers in back are from the community and ones in front are chamber singers from a local high school.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
@randystreat
Corinne C ace
Great capture with a symmetry
May 6th, 2025  
katy ace
Terrific shot of them and I bet it sounded glorious
May 6th, 2025  
