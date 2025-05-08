Previous
Join together with the band by randystreat
Photo 4040

Join together with the band

Get Pushed #666
My partner wrote "I noticed a paper doll chain sitting there. [in my china cabinet] What do you think about using this paper doll chain to create a black-and-white picture with shallow dof (depth of field)?
How to display them was the most difficult and then coming up with a theme for the photo. I'd already used it several years back for a song title. Why not try again. You may or may not remember this song by the Who. For a refresher (or even better perhaps for the first time) here's a link to it on YouTuber.
https://youtu.be/_HDMCCLlGl4?si=2XiB7-NFA_Tb_KlV

Thank you for the band: https://clipart-library.com/rock-music-cliparts.html#google_vignette
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@mona65 Thank you for this challenge. I had a great time doing all aspects of the photo.
May 8th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So well done with the reflection and the fading dolls
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact