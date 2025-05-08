Join together with the band

Get Pushed #666
My partner wrote "I noticed a paper doll chain sitting there. [in my china cabinet] What do you think about using this paper doll chain to create a black-and-white picture with shallow dof (depth of field)?
How to display them was the most difficult and then coming up with a theme for the photo. I'd already used it several years back for a song title. Why not try again. You may or may not remember this song by the Who. For a refresher (or even better perhaps for the first time) here's a link to it on YouTuber. https://youtu.be/_HDMCCLlGl4?si=2XiB7-NFA_Tb_KlV