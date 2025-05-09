Trip hazard

Photo for something that happened two days ago. Story - I was planting some flowers and seeds in big pots and placing them in front of my house. As I went to move backward and to my left, my left foot caught in this root and I fell. Yesterday I hacked this root out because it was't the first time I had tripped on it. I guess it's really hard to tell by this photo how big this root is, but the long piece on top is about 8 to 12 inches long. I caught my foot in one of the long roots that came out of the mass of wood seen in the front right. Bruising - yes Breaks and sprains - no. Going to give my personal trainer a big hug next time I see him because I got right up off the ground.