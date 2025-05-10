Previous
The last stitch
The last stitch

Started my "charity" knitting this past. Knitting a pair of child's mittens with the lice pattern. Thought the stitch almost looks like little hearts. Sort of appropriate.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Beverley ace
So pretty… I’d wear them with pride.
May 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute mittens.
May 10th, 2025  
haskar ace
Well done.
May 10th, 2025  
