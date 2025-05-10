Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4041
The last stitch
Started my "charity" knitting this past. Knitting a pair of child's mittens with the lice pattern. Thought the stitch almost looks like little hearts. Sort of appropriate.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4929
photos
104
followers
86
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
10th May 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mittens
Beverley
ace
So pretty… I’d wear them with pride.
May 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute mittens.
May 10th, 2025
haskar
ace
Well done.
May 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close