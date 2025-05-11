Previous
Husker Red Penstemon by randystreat
Photo 4043

Husker Red Penstemon

One of the unfamiliar plants (to me) that was planted in my garden. I like the contrast of the flower and the dark stalk. BTW, you said you wouldn't get tired of seeing my garden.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Penstemon are lovely things. I am enjoying your new garden.
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact