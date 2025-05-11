Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4043
Husker Red Penstemon
One of the unfamiliar plants (to me) that was planted in my garden. I like the contrast of the flower and the dark stalk. BTW, you said you wouldn't get tired of seeing my garden.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4931
photos
104
followers
86
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
11th May 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penstemon
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Penstemon are lovely things. I am enjoying your new garden.
May 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close