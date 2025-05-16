Sign up
Previous
Photo 4048
Libba
Libba and her husband own a high end clothing store in town.
Taken during a photo walk last evening.
I had some feedback from one of the members on the photo walk to crop the photo. I'll put it in another album. I'd like to hear what you think.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4937
photos
104
followers
86
following
1109% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th May 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
libba
katy
ace
I like the composition. Her outfit contrast nicely with that red door and it’s a very fascinating pose.
May 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
super capture, I like it, love the tall red doors which I think adds to the store
May 16th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture, I can see why you left all the red frames in the picture
May 16th, 2025
