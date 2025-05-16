Previous
Libba by randystreat
Photo 4048

Libba

Libba and her husband own a high end clothing store in town.
Taken during a photo walk last evening.
I had some feedback from one of the members on the photo walk to crop the photo. I'll put it in another album. I'd like to hear what you think.
Kathy

katy ace
I like the composition. Her outfit contrast nicely with that red door and it’s a very fascinating pose.
May 16th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
super capture, I like it, love the tall red doors which I think adds to the store
May 16th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture, I can see why you left all the red frames in the picture
May 16th, 2025  
