Previous
Photo 4049
White yarrow
Achillea ptarmica sometimes known as sneezewort. Working in the garden this morning. Sitting on the couch easing the long unused muscles this afternoon. How do you gardeners out there do it?!
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
17th May 2025 10:45am
Tags
white
,
flower
,
garden
