Leather roses by randystreat
Photo 4050

Leather roses

Our Fiber Guild met today. Our project was making leather roses. While I guess leather is not technically a fiber, we did it anyway. The purpose of the guild is learn new things and perpetuate fiber related crafts and art. And this was fun!
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
JackieR ace
These are lovely and I bet you had the best time learning a new crafting skill
May 18th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
What an original idea - and it looks to me like it really works! Fav
May 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They look original and very striking
May 18th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV Did you make all of these? If not, which one is yours?
May 18th, 2025  
