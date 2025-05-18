Sign up
Photo 4050
Leather roses
Our Fiber Guild met today. Our project was making leather roses. While I guess leather is not technically a fiber, we did it anyway. The purpose of the guild is learn new things and perpetuate fiber related crafts and art. And this was fun!
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
leather
,
roses
JackieR
ace
These are lovely and I bet you had the best time learning a new crafting skill
May 18th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
What an original idea - and it looks to me like it really works! Fav
May 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They look original and very striking
May 18th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV Did you make all of these? If not, which one is yours?
May 18th, 2025
