Photo 4052
Cornflowers
Centaurea cyanus, commonly known as cornflower or bachelor's button. In the past, it often grew as a weed in cornfields, hence its name.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
cornflowers
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so lovely.
May 20th, 2025
katy
ace
We always called them bachelor buttons. It’s been years since I’ve seen any. What a beautiful photo of these Kathy.
May 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely. I always enjoy the mix of old and new juxtaposed
May 20th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely field of flowers.
May 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh what a beautiful imsge gorgeous depth of field and dreamy a powerful diagonal. Fav
May 20th, 2025
