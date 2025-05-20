Previous
Cornflowers by randystreat
Cornflowers

Centaurea cyanus, commonly known as cornflower or bachelor's button. In the past, it often grew as a weed in cornfields, hence its name.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Kathy

Susan Wakely
This is so lovely.
May 20th, 2025  
katy
We always called them bachelor buttons. It’s been years since I’ve seen any. What a beautiful photo of these Kathy.
May 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
How lovely. I always enjoy the mix of old and new juxtaposed
May 20th, 2025  
haskar
Lovely field of flowers.
May 20th, 2025  
JackieR
Oh what a beautiful imsge gorgeous depth of field and dreamy a powerful diagonal. Fav
May 20th, 2025  
