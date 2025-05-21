Sign up
Previous
Photo 4053
Painting
Someone suggested photographing some of our hobbies. Since some friends encouraged me to paint almost a year ago, I started painting greeting cards. Here are a few I've been working on.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
3
3
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4942
photos
105
followers
86
following
1110% complete
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4047
418
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
JackieR
ace
These are stunning that butterfly is exquisite
May 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Those are beautiful. Very impressed.
May 21st, 2025
katy
ace
FAV these are amazing Kathy! you are doing an outstanding job with your watercolor work!
May 21st, 2025
