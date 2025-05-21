Previous
Painting by randystreat
Photo 4053

Painting

Someone suggested photographing some of our hobbies. Since some friends encouraged me to paint almost a year ago, I started painting greeting cards. Here are a few I've been working on.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
These are stunning that butterfly is exquisite
May 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Those are beautiful. Very impressed.
May 21st, 2025  
katy ace
FAV these are amazing Kathy! you are doing an outstanding job with your watercolor work!
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact