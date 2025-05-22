Previous
She made it to first base! by randystreat
Photo 4054

She made it to first base!

Get Pushed Challenge #668
My partner challenged me to photograph movement. I'd had some ideas about photos and took off tonight to get them. Serendipitously ran across this girls softball game. Took a lot of photos to get this one.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@la_photographic Thank you for your challenge. I was expecting to resort to vehicles moving down the road. Glad I ran into this game. Hope this is what you might have had in mind.
May 23rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the motion.
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact