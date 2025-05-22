Sign up
Previous
Photo 4054
She made it to first base!
Get Pushed Challenge #668
My partner challenged me to photograph movement. I'd had some ideas about photos and took off tonight to get them. Serendipitously ran across this girls softball game. Took a lot of photos to get this one.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
22nd May 2025 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
movement
,
softball
,
get-pushed-668
Kathy
ace
@la_photographic
Thank you for your challenge. I was expecting to resort to vehicles moving down the road. Glad I ran into this game. Hope this is what you might have had in mind.
May 23rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the motion.
May 23rd, 2025
