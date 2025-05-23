Sign up
Previous
Photo 4055
Glass wreath
Seen on a photo walk last week
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
3
2
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th May 2025 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
colors
Julie Ryan
Pretty!
May 24th, 2025
Shutterbug
Nice spotting and capture.
May 24th, 2025
Barb
Very pretty and unusual!
May 24th, 2025
