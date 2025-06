Gerbera Daisy: red flower No. 1

Get Pushed Challenge #670

My partner challenged me to photograph a flower for the Artist challenge which is Georgia O'Keeffe. I knew I had the flower, since I had gerbera daisies planted and they were big and bold like the flowers in Ms. O'Keeffe's paintings. The real challenge was to give the photo a soft touch like Ms. O'Keeffe's paintings.