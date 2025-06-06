Previous
Packing hats and blankets for delivery by randystreat
Packing hats and blankets for delivery

Our library's needlework group helped supply this young woman (pictured here with her mother) with hats and blankets for the local NICU. it was her project for a Girl Scout award. She seemed quite pleased to have achieved her goal.
Kathy

Beverley ace
A wonderful project for her…
June 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great project.
June 6th, 2025  
