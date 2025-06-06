Sign up
Previous
Photo 4066
Packing hats and blankets for delivery
Our library's needlework group helped supply this young woman (pictured here with her mother) with hats and blankets for the local NICU. it was her project for a Girl Scout award. She seemed quite pleased to have achieved her goal.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4066
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
6th June 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
needlework
,
nicuproject
,
gsofusa
Beverley
ace
A wonderful project for her…
June 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great project.
June 6th, 2025
