Previous
Blue Mud Dauber (Chalybion californicum) by randystreat
Photo 4068

Blue Mud Dauber (Chalybion californicum)

Insects on the trumpet vine. If you look closely you'll also see some ants crawling around the base of the flowers.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact