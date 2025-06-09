Sign up
Previous
Photo 4068
Blue Mud Dauber (Chalybion californicum)
Insects on the trumpet vine. If you look closely you'll also see some ants crawling around the base of the flowers.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
9th June 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insects
,
trumpetvine
