Quiet by randystreat
Quiet

The rabbit sat for the longest time. Just sat. Then it had another snack and hopped off.

One day I'm going to get a good focus on a backyard animal or bird.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Kathy

I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Corinne C
So cute
June 11th, 2025  
Joyce Ann
They often just sit and watch the world around my house. Cute!
June 11th, 2025  
GaryW
Nice sighting!
June 11th, 2025  
