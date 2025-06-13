Previous
Staghorn beetle by randystreat
Staghorn beetle

13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Beverley ace
Golly… I don’t think I’ve seen one of these. A bit scary looking.
June 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
we report these to a website when we spot them, so rare here! Fabulous details
June 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s a fine specimen.
June 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Is this REAL?!?! I thought it was a silver ornament of some kind! Terrific image Kathy
June 13th, 2025  
